Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said that the United States has not changed its position on Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory. He said this at a briefing on September 3, UNN reports.

I don't have any announcements about any policy changes. As I said, Secretary Austin will have the opportunity to meet with Ukrainian partners and international partners this week at Ramstein, where we will focus on better understanding Ukraine's security assistance needs and how best to meet them - said Patrick Ryder.

In its turn, the State Department stated that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with equipment that it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and this will continue to be US policy.

The President of Ukraine called on the Prime Minister of Canada to lobby Western partners to authorize strikes on military targets in the terrorist state.

