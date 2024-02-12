Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin hospitalized again

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for an examination due to symptoms indicating urgent urological problems, the Pentagon said on February 11, UNN reports.

Details

"Today (February 11 - ed.), at approximately 2:20 pm, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue. The Deputy Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been notified. Additionally, White House and Congressional notifications have occurred," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Military Medical Center officials indicated that "after a series of tests and evaluations, the Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for supportive care and close monitoring."

It is stated that "it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized". "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent," the statement said.

Pat Ryder's statement noted that "at this time, the Secretary is retaining the functions and duties of his office." "The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required," the statement added.

