Pentagon chief explains why the US does not authorize strikes deep into Russia

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. Also, Russia has moved its aircraft, which they use for CABs, beyond the range of ATACMS. He said this during a briefing on the results of Ramstein, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"My focus is on trying to help Ukraine be successful in this tactical struggle, so that they protect their sovereign territory. There are several ways in which this can be achieved. No single weapon by itself is going to be the one that decides the outcome of this war. We have said this about tanks and other weapons. Every time we say that you cannot rely on one thing, so it will be a combination of these weapons. We will do everything we can to help Ukraine succeed and create the right dynamics on the battlefield to create the capabilities that will help Ukraine defend its territory," Austin said.

Commenting on the authorization to use long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, Austin said that Ukraine has its own capabilities to attack these targets.

"Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. We know that the Russians have moved their aircraft, which they use for KABs, beyond the range of ATACMS. In the near future, we are focused on helping them be more effective in defending their territory," Austin said.

Deputy Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh statedthat the United States does not authorize the use of Western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several reasons, including the small number of long-range ATACMS missiles.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.