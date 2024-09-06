Pentagon chief explains why the US does not authorize strikes deep into Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118457 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121057 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197470 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153034 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152618 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197916 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90811 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67150 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46572 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75213 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53052 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197471 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197916 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201625 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9278 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149695 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148947 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153042 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143974 views
Actual
Pentagon chief explains why the US does not authorize strikes deep into Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60937 views

The US Secretary of Defense said that Ukraine has significant capabilities of its own to attack long-range targets. russia has moved its aircraft beyond the range of ATACMS, so the US is focusing on helping to protect Ukraine's territory.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. Also, Russia has moved its aircraft, which they  use for CABs, beyond the range of ATACMS. He said this during a briefing on the results of Ramstein, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"My focus is on trying to help Ukraine be successful in this tactical struggle, so that they protect their sovereign territory. There are several ways in which this can be achieved. No single weapon by itself is going to be the one that decides the outcome of this war. We have said this about tanks and other weapons. Every time we say that you cannot rely on one thing, so it will be a combination of these weapons. We will do everything we can to help Ukraine succeed and create the right dynamics on the battlefield to create the capabilities that will help Ukraine defend its territory," Austin said.

Commenting on the authorization to use long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, Austin said that Ukraine has its own capabilities to attack these targets.

"Ukraine already has significant capabilities of its own to attack targets beyond the capabilities of ATACMS or Storm Shadow. We know that the Russians have moved their aircraft, which they  use for KABs, beyond the range of ATACMS. In the near future, we are focused on helping them be more effective in defending their territory," Austin said.

Delays in authorizing Ukraine to use long-range weapons: Zelensky explains the consequences05.09.24, 16:26 • 19725 views

Addendum

Deputy Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh statedthat the United States does not authorize the use of Western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia for several reasons, including the small number of long-range ATACMS missiles.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

