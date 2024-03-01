Pension indexation, new rules for calculating IDP payments. What else will change for Ukrainians on March 1

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38791 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149498 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89897 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 321063 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265246 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201378 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237253 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252988 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159105 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372460 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 77375 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149501 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 321066 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265248 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26341 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 34145 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33416 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91745 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98484 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Pension indexation, new rules for calculating IDP payments. What else will change for Ukrainians on March 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33295 views

Starting March 1, Ukraine will index pensions and introduce new rules for calculating benefits for internally displaced persons.

Pension indexation, new rules for calculating IDP payments. What else will change for Ukrainians on March 1

Starting March 1, Ukraine will have a scheduled indexation of pensions, and new rules for calculating payments to internally displaced persons will come into effect, UNN reports.

Indexation and increase of minimum pensions

The pension indexation will affect more than 10 million Ukrainian pensioners. Among them are ordinary payers of insurance contributions, pensioners of the military and security forces, Chernobyl victims, and people who receive payments due to workplace injuries.

Taking into account inflation and the average salary, pensions will be raised by almost 8% instead of the planned 13%.

On average, pensions will increase by UAH 32o, bringing the average pension in Ukraine to just over UAH 5,700.

At the same time, the maximum amount of indexation will not exceed UAH 1,500. The pensions that have been granted will increase by only UAH 100 in 2021-23.

26.10.22, 10:00 • 179605 views

Also, starting from March 1, the minimum pensions for the following categories will be recalculated and increased depending on age and insurance record:

- pensioners with a short insurance period - from UAH 2520 to UAH 2725;

- pensioners under the age of 70 with 30/35 years of service, respectively, for women/men - from UAH 2760 to 2980;

- for non-working pensioners aged 65 to 70 with 30/35 years of service for women/men, respectively, and for pensioners aged over 80 with 20/25 years of service for women/men, respectively, from UAH 3,120 to UAH 3,370;

- pensioners aged 70 and over with 30/35 years of service, respectively, for women/men - from UAH 3000 to UAH 3240.

New rules for calculating IDP payments

Starting March 1, 2024, stricter rules for calculating payments to internally displaced persons will be introduced.

Payments will be automatically extended for six months:

- persons with disabilities of groups I or II, children with disabilities under the age of 18, and seriously ill children;

- orphans deprived of parental care, persons among them under the age of 23, as well as foster parents and adoptive parents;

- pensioners whose pension does not exceed UAH 9444.

Payments will also be extended for six months, but only after submitting a new application:

- pregnant women after the 30th week of pregnancy;

- a minor child who arrived in a new community unaccompanied by a legal representative;

- persons who have lost their ability to work but are not entitled to a pension payment and/or receive state social assistance (if the average monthly total income per person in such a family does not exceed UAH 9444);

- persons of working age who are not employed but have registered with the employment center and have children attending kindergartens or educational institutions;

- persons who care for a person with a disability of group I, a child with a disability under the age of 18, a person with a disability of group I or II due to a mental disorder, a person who has reached the age of 80, or a seriously ill child.

Also, parents who are unable to work while caring for their children can apply for payments under the new application if the total income per family member per month does not exceed UAH 9444 and if such families live in the territory where hostilities are ongoing or may occur. In particular:

- persons of working age who are not employed and are caring for a child under 14 years of age;

- Families with three or more children under the age of 18 (all children live in the family and are not raised in boarding schools), and reside in the territory where hostilities are ongoing or may be ongoing;

- families living in conditionally safe regions of Ukraine, if there is no possibility to send a child to a kindergarten in their settlements, and schooling takes place online or in a mixed format;

- Families with an unemployed able-bodied person who, as of the date of application for assistance, was registered with the employment center as unemployed or looking for work and has children attending preschool or studying at school/vocational school/university.

Changes in the assistance to IDPs: Lubinets calls on the government to reconsider the decision21.02.24, 12:47 • 21876 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87