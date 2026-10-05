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Passport issuance and all migration services have been restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Following technical work, the State Migration Service has restored all services, passport services, and the operation of the "Passport Service." There is no need to join the queue again.

Passport issuance and all migration services have been restored

In Ukraine, all services and provisions, as well as passport issuance, have resumed following the completion of technical work by the State Migration Service, a week after some documents were unavailable in "Diia." UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on October 5.

Details

"The operation of the State Migration Service's information systems has been restored. The technical work has been completed. The Migration Service offices and the "Passport Service" branches are operating as usual according to their schedules," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

What is important

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

  • all services and provisions that had been temporarily suspended are available again;
    • appointments in the electronic queue that fell during the period of the technical work remain valid;
      • there is no need to register in the electronic queue again – it will be possible to apply for the service at another convenient time;
        • the issuance of passport documents has resumed.

          "The official website of the State Migration Service will be operational in the coming hours," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

          Update

          A week ago, on September 28, "Diia" reported that documents and some services in the app were temporarily unavailable. These included passports and driver's licenses. This occurred amid technical work by the State Migration Service.

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyTechnologies
          State Migration Service (Ukraine)
          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Ukraine