Passenger traffic for departure from Ukraine has increased slightly over the last period - Demchenko

Details

Passenger traffic has increased slightly over the last period. Previously, it was at the level of 85 thousand people per day, but in recent days it has been at the level of 95-100 thousand people per day. In fact, there is a certain increase and a certain preference for leaving Ukraine. The main category of people crossing the border are women, children, and the elderly, as the share of men is small in the total passenger traffic. It should be remembered that men can cross the border only in compliance with the rules that apply during martial law - Demchenko said.

Recall

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but there is no significant upward trend. The highest number of attempts of illegal border crossing was recorded at the border with Moldova and Romania.