Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Passenger traffic for departure from Ukraine has increased slightly over the last period - Demchenko

Passenger traffic for departure from Ukraine has increased slightly over the last period - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13386 views

Passenger traffic from Ukraine has slightly increased from 85,000 to 95,000-100,000 people a day, mostly women, children and the elderly.

Previously, the passenger traffic leaving Ukraine was at 85 thousand people per day, but in recent days it has slightly increased and is at 95-100 thousand people per day. The main categories of people crossing the border are women, children and the elderly. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Passenger traffic has increased slightly over the last period. Previously, it was at the level of 85 thousand people per day, but in recent days it has been at the level of 95-100 thousand people per day. In fact, there is a certain increase and a certain preference for leaving Ukraine. The main category of people crossing the border are women, children, and the elderly, as the share of men is small in the total passenger traffic. It should be remembered that men can cross the border only in compliance with the rules that apply during martial law

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but there is no significant upward trend. The highest number of attempts of illegal border crossing was recorded at the border with Moldova and Romania.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

