Parvovirus: what kind of infection it is, how it is transmitted, and when to get tested

Parvovirus is a viral infection that affects bone marrow cells and sometimes causes anemia. The disease is also called infectious erythema, as it is characterized by a rash in children and adults. More often, parvovirus is transmitted by airborne droplets or through contact with infected blood. The highest activity is observed in the spring-summer period.

Causes and transmission routes of the disease

The main cause of the disease is parvovirus B19. It affects red blood cells or disrupts their formation. Subsequently, this can lead to anemia. The virus is transmitted in several ways:

airborne droplets — when talking to an infected person, coughing, or sneezing;

through blood — in case of blood transfusion or use of contaminated medical instruments;

during pregnancy — from mother to child.

Children are most vulnerable to diseases, especially in kindergartens and schools. Quite often, parvovirus infection causes outbreaks of the disease in children's groups due to close contact with each other. In adults, the disease is less common, but in some cases it leads to complications, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

How does the disease manifest?

The manifestations of parvovirus are quite diverse. They depend on the patient's age and the state of their immune system. Symptoms in adults and children may include:

bright rash on the cheeks;

spread of rashes on the body, including arms and legs;

increased body temperature;

general weakness and fatigue, etc.

Children more often experience rashes, weakness, and fever. In adults, the disease is often accompanied by joint pain. In pregnant women, parvovirus can be completely asymptomatic, but pose an extreme danger to the fetus.

So far, science has not invented an effective vaccine against the disease. Instead, prevention is needed. It focuses on general hygiene measures: regularly wash your hands with soap, minimize contact with sick people, wear disposable masks in public places (for example, in hospitals). For women during pregnancy, it is extremely important to undergo infectious diagnostics and take tests for the presence of antibodies to parvovirus.

When should I take the test?

Usually, the diagnosis is made based on symptoms without special tests. However, in some cases, a blood test for IgM and IgG antibodies is prescribed:

during pregnancy in case of contact with a sick person or the appearance of symptoms (to assess risks to the fetus);

during weakening of immunity (usually in people with HIV or oncology, after organ transplantation);

in case of blood disease (sickle cell anemia, hematological disorders) due to the risk of aplastic crisis;

due to prolonged joint pain.

If a person does get sick, they pose the greatest danger even before the appearance of an obvious symptom in the form of a rash. However, when the rash has already appeared, the patient is usually less contagious.

Thus, regular check-ups and attention to health help to detect diseases in a timely manner. You can quickly take venous blood tests for parvovirus antibodies at Synevo. Before this, you should not eat for 6-12 hours, and the results can be obtained in two days.