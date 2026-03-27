Parvovirus: what kind of infection it is, how it is transmitted, and when to get tested

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 7022 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 17142 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
08:55 AM • 12728 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 20738 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 41651 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 45760 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 42863 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36022 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 68119 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 40026 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.4m/s
34%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's signature to appear on dollar bills in honor of the USA's 250th anniversaryMarch 27, 02:32 AM • 8438 views
Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"March 27, 03:09 AM • 33798 views
CPD: Hezbollah attacked an Israeli tank with an FPV drone, possibly with Russian supportVideoMarch 27, 03:45 AM • 11037 views
Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addictionMarch 27, 04:23 AM • 19247 views
NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27March 27, 06:00 AM • 15274 views
Publications
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 17142 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 68119 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 77609 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 53210 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 59557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 3260 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 25434 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 80013 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 50728 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 86451 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Starlink

Parvovirus: what kind of infection it is, how it is transmitted, and when to get tested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Parvovirus - what kind of infection it is, how it is transmitted, and when to get tested.

Parvovirus: what kind of infection it is, how it is transmitted, and when to get tested

Parvovirus is a viral infection that affects bone marrow cells and sometimes causes anemia. The disease is also called infectious erythema, as it is characterized by a rash in children and adults. More often, parvovirus is transmitted by airborne droplets or through contact with infected blood. The highest activity is observed in the spring-summer period.

Causes and transmission routes of the disease

The main cause of the disease is parvovirus B19. It affects red blood cells or disrupts their formation. Subsequently, this can lead to anemia. The virus is transmitted in several ways:

  • airborne droplets — when talking to an infected person, coughing, or sneezing;
    • through blood — in case of blood transfusion or use of contaminated medical instruments;
      • during pregnancy — from mother to child.

        Children are most vulnerable to diseases, especially in kindergartens and schools. Quite often, parvovirus infection causes outbreaks of the disease in children's groups due to close contact with each other. In adults, the disease is less common, but in some cases it leads to complications, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

        How does the disease manifest?

        The manifestations of parvovirus are quite diverse. They depend on the patient's age and the state of their immune system. Symptoms in adults and children may include:

        • bright rash on the cheeks;
          • spread of rashes on the body, including arms and legs;
            • increased body temperature;
              • general weakness and fatigue, etc.

                Children more often experience rashes, weakness, and fever. In adults, the disease is often accompanied by joint pain. In pregnant women, parvovirus can be completely asymptomatic, but pose an extreme danger to the fetus.

                So far, science has not invented an effective vaccine against the disease. Instead, prevention is needed. It focuses on general hygiene measures: regularly wash your hands with soap, minimize contact with sick people, wear disposable masks in public places (for example, in hospitals). For women during pregnancy, it is extremely important to undergo infectious diagnostics and take tests for the presence of antibodies to parvovirus.

                When should I take the test?

                Usually, the diagnosis is made based on symptoms without special tests. However, in some cases, a blood test for IgM and IgG antibodies is prescribed:

                • during pregnancy in case of contact with a sick person or the appearance of symptoms (to assess risks to the fetus);
                  • during weakening of immunity (usually in people with HIV or oncology, after organ transplantation);
                    • in case of blood disease (sickle cell anemia, hematological disorders) due to the risk of aplastic crisis;
                      • due to prolonged joint pain.

                        If a person does get sick, they pose the greatest danger even before the appearance of an obvious symptom in the form of a rash. However, when the rash has already appeared, the patient is usually less contagious.

                        Thus, regular check-ups and attention to health help to detect diseases in a timely manner. You can quickly take venous blood tests for parvovirus antibodies at Synevo. Before this, you should not eat for 6-12 hours, and the results can be obtained in two days.

                        Lilia Podolyak

                        Business News