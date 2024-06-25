Participated in the occupation of the Right Bank of the Kherson region: suspicion was reported to general Rosgvardiya

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91957 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120574 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189737 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143569 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369293 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181784 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197935 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91957 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104310 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120574 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1496 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4740 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11883 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13514 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17481 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Participated in the occupation of the Right Bank of the Kherson region: suspicion was reported to general Rosgvardiya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22360 views

The SBU reported suspicion to Russian Colonel-General Igor Turchenyuk, commander of the group of troops "south" of the Rosgvardiya for participating in the seizure and occupation of the Right Bank of the Kherson region.

Participated in the occupation of the Right Bank of the Kherson region: suspicion was reported to general Rosgvardiya

The SBU reported suspicion to the commander of the group of troops "south" of the Rosgvardiya, Colonel-General Igor Turchenyuk, who took part in the seizure and occupation of the Right Bank of the Kherson region. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the SBU, reports UNN

The Security Service has collected evidence against another high-ranking Russian official who was involved in mass repressions during the occupation of the Right-Bank part of Kherson. The person involved is Russian Colonel-General Igor Turchenyuk, commander of the group of troops "south" of the Rosgvardiya

- the SBU said in a statement.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, its units participated in the seizure of the Right-Bank territory of the Kherson region. During the occupation of the region, Turchenyuk commanded the so-called "filtration" groups of rashists who persecuted members of the Resistance Movement.

In addition, on the orders of the Russian general, his subordinates attacked participants of protest actions who opposed the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

During the dispersal of peaceful assemblies, the invaders abducted people right in the middle of the street and took them to Russian dungeons. 

Called for war against Ukraine: SBU reported suspicion to the "star" of the TV series "Univer" Gogunsky21.06.24, 19:41 • 25026 views

Also, it is reported that Rosgvardiya units under the leadership of Turchenyuk were on duty at roadblocks, where they stopped and "confiscated" cars of local residents who wanted to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, the rashists stole documents, money, mobile phones and other personal belongings from the owners and passengers of the car.

"On the eve of the liberation of Kherson, units of the invaders under the command of Turchenyuk fled to the Left - Bank part of the region, where they continue to commit war crimes," the SBU said. 

As noted, Putin's security guard, and now the head of the Rosgvardiya, Viktor Zolotov awarded the group of his subordinate the Order of Zhukov.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Turchenyuk in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparing, unleashing and waging a war of aggression by prior agreement of a group of persons).

Now comprehensive measures are being taken to find him and punish the Russian General.

Prepares volunteers for "Kadyrov" units for the war in Ukraine: the head of the Russian special forces University named after Putin was informed of suspicion24.06.24, 16:25 • 18843 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31