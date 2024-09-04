Parliamentary committees consider resignations of four ministers and the head of the SPFU

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129060 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211761 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157018 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105188 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 95038 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69943 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104366 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101164 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 56050 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193411 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 32832 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 47322 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153276 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156329 views
Actual
Parliamentary committees consider resignations of four ministers and the head of the SPFU

Parliamentary committees consider resignations of four ministers and the head of the SPFU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39488 views

The Parliament's Economic Committee approved the dismissal of the head of the State Property Fund and the Minister for Strategic Industries. Other committees considered the resignations of the Ministers of Ecology, Justice, and the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration.

Verkhovna Rada committees have considered the first resignations. The committees recommended the dismissal of Vitaliy Koval from the position of the Head of the State Property Fund and Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the position of the Head of the Ministry of Industrial Policy. They also considered the resignation of Ruslan Strilets as head of the Ministry of Ecology and Denys Malyuska as head of the Ministry of Justice. In addition, the committee accepted the resignation of Olha Stefanyshyna as Deputy Prime Minister. This was announced on Wednesday by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

According to Zheleznyak's Telegram post, the Economic Committee has already approved this decision:

- to recommend dismissing Vitaliy Koval from the post of the State Property Fund;

- to recommend dismissing Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Committee on Ecology:

- Considered the resignation of Ruslan Strilets from the post of the head of the Ministry of Ecology.

Committee on Legal Policy:

- Considered the resignation of Denys Malyuska as head of the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration accepted the (temporary) resignation of Olha Stefanyshyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. 

Earlier UNN reported that six ministers and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine are expected to be dismissed at today's session of the Verkhovna Rada. 

Today's agenda is as follows:

  • dismissal of the head of the SPFU, Vitaliy Koval;
  • dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories;
  • Olga Stefanishyna's dismissal from the post of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;
  • dismissal of Ruslan Strilets from the post of Minister of Environmental Protection;
  • dismissal of Denys Maliuska from the post of Minister of Justice;
  • dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister;
  • dismissal of Oleksandr Kamyshyn as Minister for Strategic Industries.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising