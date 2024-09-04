Parliamentary committees consider resignations of four ministers and the head of the SPFU

Verkhovna Rada committees have considered the first resignations. The committees recommended the dismissal of Vitaliy Koval from the position of the Head of the State Property Fund and Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the position of the Head of the Ministry of Industrial Policy. They also considered the resignation of Ruslan Strilets as head of the Ministry of Ecology and Denys Malyuska as head of the Ministry of Justice. In addition, the committee accepted the resignation of Olha Stefanyshyna as Deputy Prime Minister. This was announced on Wednesday by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

According to Zheleznyak's Telegram post, the Economic Committee has already approved this decision:

- to recommend dismissing Vitaliy Koval from the post of the State Property Fund;

- to recommend dismissing Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The Committee on Ecology:

- Considered the resignation of Ruslan Strilets from the post of the head of the Ministry of Ecology.

Committee on Legal Policy:

- Considered the resignation of Denys Malyuska as head of the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on European Integration accepted the (temporary) resignation of Olha Stefanyshyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Earlier UNN reported that six ministers and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine are expected to be dismissed at today's session of the Verkhovna Rada.

Today's agenda is as follows:

dismissal of the head of the SPFU, Vitaliy Koval;

dismissal of Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories;

Olga Stefanishyna's dismissal from the post of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine;

dismissal of Ruslan Strilets from the post of Minister of Environmental Protection;

dismissal of Denys Maliuska from the post of Minister of Justice;

dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Foreign Minister;