Parliamentary Committee supports extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

Today, on May 7, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence approved the presidential bills on extending the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. Tomorrow, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada is to approve them by vote, said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

At its meeting, the National Security Committee approved #11235 and #11236 to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. Accordingly, starting from May 14 - until August 11, 2024. Tomorrow, the Parliament is to approve them by voting at a session - wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

According to him, this will be the eleventh decision on martial law and general mobilization since the beginning of the full-scale war.

