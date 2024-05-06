Zelenskyy submits bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105416 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175520 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230250 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 49561 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56115 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 54313 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 31336 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 43988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215961 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241519 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228013 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105416 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78972 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84682 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114496 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115330 views
Zelenskyy submits bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16737 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is stated in bills No. 11234 and No. 11235, registered in the Rada on May 6, UNN reports.

Details

The documents propose extending martial law from May 14 for 90 days.

Bill No. 11235 provides for the approval of the Presidential Decree "On extending the period of general mobilization", according to which the period of general mobilization is extended from May 14, 2024 by 90 days.

Bill No. 11234 provides for the approval of the decree of the head of state "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine", according to which the period of martial law is extended from May 14, 2024 by 90 days.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

