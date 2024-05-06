Zelenskyy submits bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This is stated in bills No. 11234 and No. 11235, registered in the Rada on May 6, UNN reports.

Details

The documents propose extending martial law from May 14 for 90 days.

Bill No. 11235 provides for the approval of the Presidential Decree "On extending the period of general mobilization", according to which the period of general mobilization is extended from May 14, 2024 by 90 days.

Bill No. 11234 provides for the approval of the decree of the head of state "On the extension of martial law in Ukraine", according to which the period of martial law is extended from May 14, 2024 by 90 days.