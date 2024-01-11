Parliament plans to consider draft law on mobilization today: what is happening in the Rada

Today, on January 11, the meeting of the Conciliation Council ended around 10:30 a.m., but MPs were not allowed to attend. The parliamentary session to vote on the draft law on mobilization is scheduled for 13:00. However, the meeting of the National Security Committee, which was scheduled for 10:00, has not yet begun. This is reported by MPs, UNN writes.

Details

"So it did happen. It turns out that there was a Conciliation Board when they refused to let me and my colleagues in at 9 am. Instead, they staged a kind of demonstrative circus with a supposedly closed meeting," Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Honcharenko noted that a closed meeting is currently taking place with Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, to which, according to the MP, no one was allowed.

"Then there is the Committee, where I will definitely be. And then at 1 p.m., as I wrote, there will be a meeting of the Council," Honcharenko added.

Addendum

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak also announced the end of the meeting of the Conciliation Board .

"Formally, the Conciliation Council is over. It is not clear why it was convened. Now there is a kind of closed meeting with the factions at the Speaker's office," Zheleznyak wrote.

Recall

Today, on January 11, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the first reading the government's draft law on mobilization .

Yesterday, it was also reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence once again postponed consideration of the government's draft law on mobilization.