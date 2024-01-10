Parliament appoints Vasilevska-Smaglyuk as Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee instead of Dubinsky

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk as deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy to replace Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in jail on suspicion of treason. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Vasilevska-Smagliuk was appointed Hetmantsev's deputy in the Finance Committee. Instead of Dubinsky - Goncharenko said.

He added that the decision was supported by 252 MPs.

Olga Vasilevska-Smagliuk is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, chaired by Danylo Hetmantsev, and is also the chair of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and the prevention of money laundering.

In November 2023, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason.

On November 14, 2023, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded him in custody for two months. Yesterday, January 9, law enforcement officers sent an indictment against Dubinsky to the court on the fact of official forgery of documents on the basis of which he traveled abroad.

