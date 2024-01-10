Parliament appoints Vasilevska-Smaglyuk as Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee instead of Dubinsky

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 99532 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111356 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141266 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138409 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176686 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171806 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283453 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43599 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 32354 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65563 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34072 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53608 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 99532 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250969 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261349 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53608 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141266 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107009 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106992 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123083 views
Parliament appoints Vasilevska-Smaglyuk as Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee instead of Dubinsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33598 views

Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk replaced Oleksandr Dubinsky as deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee, receiving the support of 252 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk as deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy to replace Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is in jail on suspicion of treason. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Vasilevska-Smagliuk was appointed Hetmantsev's deputy in the Finance Committee. Instead of Dubinsky

- Goncharenko said.

He added that the decision was supported by 252 MPs.

AddendumAddendum

Olga Vasilevska-Smagliuk is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, chaired by Danylo Hetmantsev, and is also the chair of the subcommittee on the functioning of payment and information systems and the prevention of money laundering.

Recall

In November 2023, MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was served with a notice of suspicion of high treason.

On November 14, 2023, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded him in custody for two months. Yesterday, January 9, law enforcement officers sent an indictment against Dubinsky to the court on the fact of official forgery of documents on the basis of which he traveled abroad.

Court seizes property of MP Dubinsky, his mother and ex-wife23.11.23, 14:45 • 17351 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

