Paris convenes European leaders for talks on support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43849 views

On February 17, European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security and defense. The meeting is a response to the US statements and an attempt by Europe to assume security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 17, the leaders of leading European countries will meet in Paris to discuss security and defense issues amid growing challenges in the context of the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with France Inter radio station, UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Tomorrow, the President of the Republic will gather leading European countries to discuss European security issues

- said Barro, without specifying which states would participate in the “working meeting”.

This initiative was a response to ambiguous statements by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that caused concern among Ukraine's European allies.

Trump has hinted that the key to potential peace is first and foremost an agreement between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But there is no mention of an important role in the process for the political leadership of Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukrainians will never stop until they are sure that the proposed peace will be sustainable and that they will receive security guarantees

-  emphasized Jean-Noël Barrot.

According to him, it is European countries that are ready to take on such guarantees.

Who will provide these guarantees? Europeans will do it

- he emphasized, assuring that the EU would definitely participate in negotiations to end the war.

Aggressive Statements from Washington The meeting in Paris will take place the day after the Munich Security Conference, where attention was drawn to the speech of US Vice President J.D. Vance.

The American politician criticized the EU, accusing it of “violating freedom of speech” and hinted at the possibility of negotiations on Ukraine without the participation of European states.

We do not need someone else's lessons on freedom of speech... We must get rid of inferiority complexes and not allow ourselves to be intimidated

- Jean-Noël Barrot responded to these statements.

The French minister also warned against any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of European countries, especially on the eve of the German parliamentary elections. He called Vance's words, which criticized traditional German parties for creating a so-called “sanitary cordon” against the far-right AfD, “absolutely unacceptable.

We will defend our democracy and our public discourse, because it is our greatest treasure, even though it is fragile

- summarized Barro.

Europe Seeks Unity in the Face of Challenges The planned meeting in Paris should become a platform for developing joint solutions, including military and political support for Ukraine.

Only Ukrainians can decide when to stop fighting, and we will support them until they do

-  said Barro.

He emphasized that the strategy of supporting Ukraine should remain unchanged, despite the changing political priorities of some allies.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said that Europe should take an active part in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. 

PoliticsNews of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising