Defenders of the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissya Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through another section on the border with Russia, Ukrainian paratroopers said on September 23, UNN reports.

Units of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have broken through a section of the Russian border. This is the second successful operation to break through the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of Russia - , the statement said.

The video captures the opening of passages in engineering barriers, the entry of airborne assault units into enemy territory, and the first battles in the border area, where the tankers of the Airborne Division "dismantle" an enemy stronghold.

"To be continued," the air assault brigade added.

The Times: the armed forces operation in the Kursk region of Russia is one of the elements of Ukraine's “victory plan”