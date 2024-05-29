PACE committee agrees on decision on payments to Ukrainians to return home

The PACE committee has agreed on a decision on financial assistance to Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to pace, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

The PACE migration committee has just agreed on a decision to pay money to Ukrainians to return to Ukraine! That is, after the end of hostilities, Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine will be able to receive financial assistance from European countries. this is a very important decision! - Goncharenko wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the norm was added to a large report that is being prepared by the PACE migration committee for Ukraine.

