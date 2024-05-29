PACE committee agrees on decision on payments to Ukrainians to return home

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11613 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87611 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141662 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146610 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163972 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220623 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

PACE committee agrees on decision on payments to Ukrainians to return home

PACE committee agrees on decision on payments to Ukrainians to return home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47933 views

The PACE migration committee has agreed to provide financial assistance to Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, as part of a larger report that is being prepared for Ukraine.

The PACE committee has agreed on a decision on financial assistance to Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine after the end of hostilities, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation to pace, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, writes UNN.

The PACE migration committee has just agreed on a decision to pay money to Ukrainians to return to Ukraine! That is, after the end of hostilities, Ukrainians who will return to live in Ukraine will be able to receive financial assistance from European countries. this is a very important decision!

- Goncharenko wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the norm was added to a large report that is being prepared by the PACE migration committee for Ukraine.

PACE Committee recognizes the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russian war and an element of genocide policy5/28/24, 4:32 PM • 18674 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad

