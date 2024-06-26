PACE adopts resolution condemning Moscow's policy of Russification of the occupied territories of Ukraine

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 57359 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80485 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166824 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213392 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131994 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361586 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180094 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148756 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197504 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3518 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11466 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32950 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34912 views
PACE adopts resolution condemning Moscow's policy of Russification of the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20039 views

The PACE summer session adopted the Ukrainian resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in times of war and peace", which condemns the systematic policy of the Russian Federation to Russify and destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage since 2014 in the occupied territories, recognizing it as a war crime and genocide against Ukrainian identity.

PACE adopts resolution condemning Moscow's policy of Russification of the occupied territories of Ukraine

At the summer session of PACE, the resolution of Ukraine "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in times of war and peace" was supported. This was reported by a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Yevhenia Kravchuk, UNN reports.

Details

The MP emphasized that this document contains unprecedented provisions to support our culture and preserve Ukrainian identity. The resolution was supported by 103 votes in favor.

According to Kravchuk, the resolution condemns the systematic state policy of Russification implemented by the Russian Federation since 2014 in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including the denial of Ukrainian cultural identity, language, literature and history.

During the aggression, more than a thousand objects of cultural heritage of Ukraine were destroyed or damaged!

- The MP emphasizes. 

In addition, the document clearly states that the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage and the erasure of cultural identity in Ukraine constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and indicate a specific genocidal intent to destroy the Ukrainian national identity.

Pace presents virtual reality project "Live at war": everyone can see Ukraine with their own eyes25.06.24, 18:26 • 23651 view

Kravchuk said that the resolution calls on states to..: 

  • Ratify the Council of Europe conventions on the protection of cultural heritage;
  • Strengthen sanctions for arbitrary military destruction not justified by "urgent military necessity";
  • Expand the scope of its legal regulation to include violations against cultural heritage, including cultural cleansing;
  • Provide for full reparation on the basis of international law, in particular through restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition;
  • Strengthen the ability to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property, in particular by sanctioning all those who carry out or facilitate the illicit movement of or trade in artifacts, conduct or organize illicit excavations, or use artifacts for their own purposes (exhibitions, auctions, scientific publications), and ensure that authorities and related state institutions responsible for these actions are held accountable;
  • Develop training for military, police, customs and justice officials to facilitate the prevention, investigation and prosecution of cultural heritage offenses;
  • Raise awareness of how propaganda, imperial and neo-imperial practices, including the ideology of the "Russian world", can create the basis for violations of international law, including against cultural heritage;
  • Raising awareness of the targeted indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories by the Russian Federation.

The pace summer session will focus on the return of children and the release of journalists from captivity26.06.24, 12:35 • 21281 view

In addition, the organization's member states will help Ukraine:

  1. collect, record, document and store evidence of crimes committed by the Russian Federation against tangible and intangible cultural heritage in Ukraine, including for the purpose of assessing damages and obtaining reparations;
  2. promote the digitization of cultural heritage and property;
  3. build institutional capacity to ensure the best use of funding, improve heritage management and implement reconstruction; and develop projects for cultural heritage, cultural vitality and cultural exchange by providing support and resources to artists, writers, musicians and other cultural professionals, and by funding initiatives, grants and residency programs.

This is an important foundation for Russia to be held accountable for its encroachment on our identity. We are already starting to work on implementation!

- Yevhenia Kravchuk emphasized. 

Recall

On Monday, June 24, the summer session of the PACEbegan in Strasbourg . According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Maria Mezentseva,  the Parliamentary Assembly intends to adopt a number of resolutions in support of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
