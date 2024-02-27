Overnight, enemy UAV debris damaged power line in Poltava region: there are problems with electricity supply

On the night of February 27, in the Poltava region, fragments of an enemy drone damaged a power line, leaving more than 200 consumers without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Electricity Administration, Philip Pronin, according to UNN.

At night, the remains of an enemy UAV damaged a power line in Lubny district. As a result, 208 residential and 4 legal consumers were left without electricity - Pronin wrote on social media.

According to him, specialists are currently working hard to restore power supply.

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were heard in Poltava region on the night of February 27. However, according to the head of the RMA, no hits were recorded.