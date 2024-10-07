Over UAH 4.4 million found in Zhytomyr from doctor involved in mobilization evasion scheme

In Zhytomyr, during an investigation into a group of doctors who helped conscripts receive fake disability groups, law enforcement officers seized more than 4.4 million hryvnias from one of the doctors during searches. According to the police, the doctor issued fake magnetic resonance imaging reports. UNN reported this with reference to the regional police.

In particular, the police found that a number of men of conscription age had not undergone MRI examinations in the past few years, but their medical records contained such conclusions. All the documents were prepared by a 56-year-old doctor at one of the diagnostic centers. They became one of the grounds for diagnosing them with a disability-related disease.

Therefore, law enforcement officers conducted searches, including at the woman's place of residence. As a result, they seized 80 thousand dollars, more than 23 thousand euros, as well as several hard drives, optical storage media, a laptop, a mobile phone and other alleged evidence of illegal activity.

Preliminary legal classification - Part 3 Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In August, police exposed a nurse at a medical facility in Zhytomyr for bribery related to the establishment of disability groups for military personnel and persons liable for military service. She was detained in the city center while receiving part of the "gratitude".

