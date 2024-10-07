Over UAH 4.4 million found in Zhytomyr from doctor involved in mobilization evasion scheme

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Over UAH 4.4 million found in Zhytomyr from doctor involved in mobilization evasion scheme

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12590 views

Police seized more than UAH 4.4 million from a doctor in Zhytomyr during an investigation into a mobilization evasion scheme. The woman was issuing fake MRI reports to obtain fictitious disability groups.

In Zhytomyr, during an investigation into a group of doctors who helped conscripts receive fake disability groups, law enforcement officers seized more than 4.4 million hryvnias from one of the doctors during searches. According to the police, the doctor issued fake magnetic resonance imaging reports. UNN reported this with reference to the regional police. 

Details

In particular, the police found that a number of men of conscription age had not undergone MRI examinations in the past few years, but their medical records contained such conclusions. All the documents were prepared by a 56-year-old doctor at one of the diagnostic centers. They became one of the grounds for diagnosing them with a disability-related disease.

Therefore, law enforcement officers conducted searches, including at the woman's place of residence. As a result, they seized 80 thousand dollars, more than 23 thousand euros, as well as several hard drives, optical storage media, a laptop, a mobile phone and other alleged evidence of illegal activity.

Preliminary legal classification  - Part 3 Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

Recall

In August, police exposed a nurse at a medical facility in Zhytomyr for bribery related to the establishment of disability groups for military personnel and persons liable for military service. She was detained in the city center while receiving part of the "gratitude". 

Kharkiv region exposes MSEC officials who earned more than half a million dollars on evaders04.10.24, 13:37 • 13737 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr

