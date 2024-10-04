ukenru
Kharkiv region exposes MSEC officials who earned more than half a million dollars on evaders

Kharkiv region exposes MSEC officials who earned more than half a million dollars on evaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13737 views

A corruption scheme to evade mobilization was eliminated in Kharkiv region. The head of the MSEC and 12 accomplices helped conscripts obtain fake disability certificates for 2-5 thousand dollars.

In Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers eliminated another corruption scheme to evade mobilization. The head of one of the interdistrict medical and social expert commissions of the regional center was involved in organizing the scheme. This was stated by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that in exchange for money, defendant helped evaders avoid conscription on the basis of false disability certificates.

To implement the “scheme”, the official involved 12 other accomplices who acted as part of the criminal group. They included his subordinates, as well as heads of various medical institutions in the region and civilian intermediaries.

The cost of such “services” ranged from 2 to 5 thousand US dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the “order”. The offenders used personal connections to find potential clients.

It was established that due to the criminal actions of the group members, more than 400 people of military age were able to illegally avoid mobilization.

As a result of complex measures, SBU officers detained the organizer and his accomplices. At the same time, almost 90 searches were conducted at the places of work and residence of the members of the criminal group and in their cars.

During the investigation, a large number of conscript files, draft records, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

They also found money in the amount of more than USD 500 thousand, almost EUR 80 thousand, more than UAH 1 million and even Russian rubles, which were probably obtained by criminal means

SBU investigators have served the organizer of the criminal group and 12 of his accomplices a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);. Part 3, Part 4 Article 358 (forgery of documents, use of forged documents, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons)

- the SBU summarized. 

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to bring all perpetrators to justice.

AddendumAddendum

According to the case, the defendants initially produced false documents about the alleged presence of diseases that are the basis for disability.

To do this, they falsified all medical documentation from their client's “medical history,” including his hospitalization.

Then, the organizer of the transaction ensured the preparation of a fictitious decision of the medical and social expert commission on the assignment of a disability group.

Recall

An official of the MSEC and her son , the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's regional office in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed as having illegally enriched themselves by millions of dollars. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found in their possession

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

