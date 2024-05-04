ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Over the past day, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv region with artillery, MLRS and launched "shahids"

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv region with artillery, MLRS and launched "shahids"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53862 views

Throughout the day, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv region with artillery, MLRS and Grad systems, causing fires, damaging buildings, injuring several people, and killing an 82-year-old woman.

The head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv region during the next day of confrontation with the occupiers, UNN reports.

Details

He said that at 01:17, the occupiers launched an attack on Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the shelling, a two-story office and warehouse building burned down. Also, a tire service building was destroyed. Four people were injured.

Also yesterday, a private house in Kharkiv burned as a result of shelling. In total, 15 private houses were damaged, as well as the windows of a business. Two men aged 66 and 77 were injured. An 82-year-old woman was killed.

He added that about 16 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Borova and Kupyansk were shelled by air.

In particular, the enemies fired at Chuhuiv with Tornado S MLRS and S-300 air defense systems. They damaged a house, apartments, and 2 cars. Three people were wounded.

In Kupiansk district, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the village of Shipuvate, Velykoburlutska community.

In Vovchansk, Russians also shelled garage cooperatives on the territory of the former airfield and nearby houses with artillery.

Over the last day in Kharkiv region, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 50.21 hectares of territory and destroyed 463 explosive devices.

