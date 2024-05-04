Over the past day, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv region with artillery, MLRS and launched "shahids"

The head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the situation in the Kharkiv region during the next day of confrontation with the occupiers, UNN reports.

He said that at 01:17, the occupiers launched an attack on Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the shelling, a two-story office and warehouse building burned down. Also, a tire service building was destroyed. Four people were injured.

Also yesterday, a private house in Kharkiv burned as a result of shelling. In total, 15 private houses were damaged, as well as the windows of a business. Two men aged 66 and 77 were injured. An 82-year-old woman was killed.

He added that about 16 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Borova and Kupyansk were shelled by air.

In particular, the enemies fired at Chuhuiv with Tornado S MLRS and S-300 air defense systems. They damaged a house, apartments, and 2 cars. Three people were wounded.

In Kupiansk district, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the village of Shipuvate, Velykoburlutska community.

In Vovchansk, Russians also shelled garage cooperatives on the territory of the former airfield and nearby houses with artillery.

Over the last day in Kharkiv region, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 50.21 hectares of territory and destroyed 463 explosive devices.

