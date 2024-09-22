Over a week, the enemy used more than 900 KABs, about 400 “Shaheds”, almost 30 missiles of various types - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to another enemy attack on Kharkiv. The head of state also announced the number of bombs, missiles, and attack drones that Russians have used against Ukraine over the past week, UNN reports, citing a message on Zelensky's official Telegram channel.

"In total, the enemy used more than 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 "Shahed" rockets, and almost 30 missiles of various types during the week," the Head of State said.

The President also said that all those affected by the strike on Kharkiv last night are being provided with the necessary assistance.

"Last night, Russia struck again in Kharkiv - with bombs on an ordinary residential building. As a result of the shelling, 21 people were injured. Among them are an eight-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17. 60 residents of the house were evacuated. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine needs long-range capability.

"We need to strengthen our capabilities to further protect lives and security. Ukraine needs a full-fledged long-range capability. We are convincing our partners and will continue to talk about this next week," Zelensky said.

