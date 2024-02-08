In the first month of 2024, the State Customs Service detected 730 violations of customs rules

In January of this year, customs officers detected violations of customs rules worth more than UAH 2.1 billion. This was reported by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that in January 2024, 730 violations of customs rules were detected with the value of the offenses amounting to more than UAH 2.1 billion. At the same time, it is noted that the value indicator increased almost 10 times compared to the same period last year.

The objects of the offenses were seized in the amount of almost UAH 9 million. In particular, industrial goods worth UAH 3 million were seized. Foodstuffs worth UAH 3 million and vehicles worth UAH 3 million were seized.

It is specified that the customs authorities reviewed 253 cases of violation of customs rules, imposed an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of UAH 3 million, and collected fines in the amount of UAH 6 million. In addition, the customs authorities submitted 396 cases of customs rules violations worth UAH 200 million to the court.

Based on the results of consideration of cases on violation of customs rules, the court issued 420 decisions on imposition of penalties in the form of fines and confiscation totaling UAH 93 million, of which confiscation amounted to UAH 47.5 million and fines to UAH 45.3 million - the State Customs Service notes.

On the border with Poland, customs officers detained an Azerbaijani with contraband cosmetics worth UAH 800 thousand