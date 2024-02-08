ukenru
On the border with Poland, customs officers detained an Azerbaijani with contraband cosmetics worth UAH 800 thousand

On the border with Poland, customs officers detained an Azerbaijani with contraband cosmetics worth UAH 800 thousand

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27844 views

At the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint, customs officers detained an Azerbaijani man who was transporting 369 units of Infini cosmetics worth 800,000 hryvnias from South Korea.

On Wednesday, February 7, at about 8:00 a.m., an Alfa Romeo arrived at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint from Poland. During the inspection of the car, customs officers found undeclared cosmetics worth 800 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by Lviv Customs, UNN reports.

Details

The driver, a 35-year-old Azerbaijani citizen, chose the "green corridor" lane for customs control.

By doing so, he certified that he was not moving goods subject to mandatory declaration and taxation.

Zakarpattia region exposes customs officers who systematically demanded bribes from carriers22.01.24, 14:56 • 22402 views

During the inspection of the vehicle, customs officers found 369 units of Infini cosmetics made in South Korea.

An administrative report was drawn up on this fact for failure to declare the goods. The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 30 percent of the value of these goods.

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

