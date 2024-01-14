ukenru
Over 700 hectares were cleared of mines and over 1,000 explosive devices were defused in Ukraine over the past week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33671 views

Over the past week, the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine defused 1,099 explosive devices by conducting large-scale demining in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Since the beginning of the week of January 07-14, demining units of the State Special Transport Service have discovered, seized and defused 1099 explosive items. This is reported by the State Special Transport Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, 691 items were defused in Kharkiv region, 379 in Kherson region, and 29 in Mykolaiv region.

An area of 726.47 hectares was inspected and cleared of mines. In particular, 703.52 hectares in Kherson region, 2.66 hectares in Mykolaiv region, and 20.29 hectares in Kharkiv region.

It is specified that since the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the russian federation, the units of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations have found, seized and defused 98297 explosive items.

The area of 52516.17 hectares, 21.66 hectares of water area, 798.94 km of roads, 2293.68 km of railways, 435.86 km of power lines and 36.75 km of gas pipelines were cleared (checked).

Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania sign an agreement on joint demining of the Black Sea11.01.24, 13:52 • 23062 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

