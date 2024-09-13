Over 3.5 thousand people returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of full-scale war - DIU

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, 3569 people have been returned from Russian captivity. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has already returned 3,569 Ukrainians, defenders and civilians from Russian captivity," Yusov said.

He noted that each exchange is accompanied by ambulances because the condition of the prisoners varies.

"This time it is not inclusion. There are our defenders, including those in serious condition, with chronic diseases, with the consequences of injuries. Now they are heading to the hospital, where they will be provided with the necessary primary care, initial examination. After that, they will undergo rehabilitation, recovery, several weeks of more thorough examinations and work with specialists, such as doctors and psychologists," said Yusov.

Addendum

Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia. Forty-nine Ukrainians returned home.

Among them are 15 servicemen of the National Guard, 13 servicemen of the Navy, 4 servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, 6 servicemen of the Armed Forces, 2 servicemen of the TRO, 7 civilians, and 2 NPU.

23 privates and non-commissioned officers, 19 officers.

There are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. Our task is to bring all the people back home.

There are 23 women among those released from captivity. In particular, these are Ukrainian civilians who were detained and illegally imprisoned by the Russians before the full-scale invasion.