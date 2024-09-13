ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Over 3.5 thousand people returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of full-scale war - DIU

Over 3.5 thousand people returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of full-scale war - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13616 views

A representative of the GUR reported the return of 3,569 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. The latest exchange included 49 people, including military personnel from various units and civilians, including 23 women.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, 3569 people have been returned from Russian captivity. This was stated by a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has already returned 3,569 Ukrainians, defenders and civilians from Russian captivity," Yusov said.

He noted that each exchange is accompanied by ambulances because the condition of the prisoners varies.

"This time it is not inclusion. There are our defenders, including those in serious condition, with chronic diseases, with the consequences of injuries. Now they are heading to the hospital, where they will be provided with the necessary primary care, initial examination. After that, they will undergo rehabilitation, recovery, several weeks of more thorough examinations and work with specialists, such as doctors and psychologists," said Yusov.

Zelenskyy: Pressure from all partners is needed to make the "all-for-all" exchange system work
11.09.24, 18:30

Addendum

Ukraine conducted another prisoner exchange with Russia. Forty-nine Ukrainians returned home.

Among them are 15 servicemen of the National Guard, 13 servicemen of the Navy, 4 servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, 6 servicemen of the Armed Forces, 2 servicemen of the TRO, 7 civilians, and 2 NPU.

23 privates and non-commissioned officers, 19  officers.

There are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. Our task is to bring all the people back home.

There are 23 women among those released from captivity. In particular, these are Ukrainian civilians who were detained and illegally imprisoned by the Russians before the full-scale invasion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

