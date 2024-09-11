Outflow of labor migrants: in Tajikistan, citizens are advised not to travel to Russia

The recommendation is related to the increased control of foreign citizens entering Russia.

Written by UNN with reference to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan and DW.



Taking into account the ongoing regime of enhanced control over the entry of foreign citizens across the state border at land and air checkpoints in the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Russian Federation recommends that citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan temporarily refrain from traveling to the Russian Federation unless absolutely necessary - Tajikistan's diplomatic mission said in a statement.

After the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk on March 22, Tajik citizens began to leave Russia en masse.

Tajikistan's Ministry of Labor reported that it is recording an outflow of labor migrants from Russia. Many Tajik citizens talk about harassment in Russia, said Shakhnozi Nodiri, deputy head of the ministry.

To recap

In April 2024, the Tajik authorities urgently advised their citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia unless absolutely necessary, without specifying the reasons.

