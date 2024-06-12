Outage schedules will be activated two hours later today, from 17:00 - DTEK

The stabilization blackouts will start two hours later today, DTEK energy company reported, UNN reports.

Details

"According to Ukrenergo, the situation in the power system allows us to use the outage schedule two hours later today - from 17:00 to 23:00," the company said on social media.

In case of changes, they promise to inform.

Previously

Ukrenergo indicatedthat today there will be power outage schedules from 15:00 to 23:00 throughout Ukraine, with emergency outages possible in Kherson region.