Outage schedules have been postponed for another two hours and are expected to start from 19:00 - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Details
"According to Ukrenergo, the schedules will be applied from 19:00 to 23:00," the company said on social media.
In case of changes, they promise to inform.
Previously
Ukrenergo statedthat today there would be blackouts from 15:00 to 23:00 throughout Ukraine, and later DTEK stated that they were postponed by two hours and were to start at 17:00.