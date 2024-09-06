Our strong cooperation brings real peace closer: Scholz meets with Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy and Scholz posted a joint photo and a short post on their Instagram pages in three languages-English, Ukrainian, and German.

"Ukraine and Germany value life equally. Our strong cooperation helps to protect people and brings real peace closer," the statement reads.

Recall

As UNN wrote, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 6.