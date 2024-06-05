Organized a scheme of extortion from carriers: an official of the KSMU was informed of suspicion - GBR

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy director of one of the Departments of KCSA, who during the war organized a scheme of extortion from the capital's Road Carriers. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the Bureau, reports UNN.

"Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy director of one of the Departments of KCSA, who demanded bribes from Kiev Road Carriers," the state Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Suspicion was also received by a private entrepreneur who helped the official organize a system of extortion.

I told the state Bureau of investigation that in April 2024, the wife of a serviceman, who managed her husband's transportation company while he was serving, turned to law enforcement officers. The company served one of the Kiev routes. The woman complained about systemic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the current contract for passenger transportation if she did not agree to "cooperation". In particular, the company had to transfer 40 thousand hryvnias weekly to the official through a controlled company for the right to work on the route.

Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary entrepreneur immediately after receiving the next "tranche" for the official.

A number of searches have now been conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming illegal activities have been seized.

A KCSA official and his accomplice are suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The possible involvement of the official's management in the implementation of the criminal scheme is being checked.

