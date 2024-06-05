Organized a scheme of extortion from carriers: an official of the KSMU was informed of suspicion - GBR

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11048 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87353 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146580 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241309 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172330 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163970 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148086 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112977 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Organized a scheme of extortion from carriers: an official of the KSMU was informed of suspicion - GBR

Organized a scheme of extortion from carriers: an official of the KSMU was informed of suspicion - GBR

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18059 views

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy director of one of the Departments of KCSA, who demanded bribes from Kiev Road Carriers.

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy director of one of the Departments of KCSA, who during the war organized a scheme of extortion from the capital's Road Carriers. This was announced on Wednesday by the press service of the Bureau, reports UNN.

"Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy director of one of the Departments of KCSA, who demanded bribes from Kiev Road Carriers," the state Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Suspicion was also received by a private entrepreneur who helped the official organize a system of extortion.

I told the state Bureau of investigation that in April 2024, the wife of a serviceman, who managed her husband's transportation company while he was serving, turned to  law enforcement officers. The company served one of the Kiev routes. The woman complained about systemic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the current contract for passenger transportation if she did not agree to "cooperation". In particular, the company had to transfer 40 thousand hryvnias weekly to the official through a controlled company for the right to work on the route.

 Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary entrepreneur immediately after receiving the next "tranche" for the official.

 A number of searches have now been conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming illegal activities have been seized.

 A KCSA official and his accomplice are suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The pre-trial investigation continues. The possible involvement of the official's management in the implementation of the criminal scheme is being checked.

Employees of the state Bureau of investigation came to the deputy chairman of KCSA Usov with a search - source04.06.24, 17:25 • 18331 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

