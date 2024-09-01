Organic substances that caused pollution of the Seim and Desna will reach Chernihiv on September 3-5

The movement of organic substances from the Seim River is slowing down daily due to the dilution of these substances by the waters of the Desna, and the pollution will reach Chernihiv approximately on September 3-5. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine on Facebook with reference to the State Agency of Water Resources, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that organic matter from the Sejm is detected at a distance of 92 km from its confluence with the Desna, leaving another 74 km to Chernihiv.

According to the State Agency of Water Resources, on August 30, organic matter moved along the Desna River at a speed of 26 km/day, on August 31 - 22 km/day, and on September 1 - 18 km/day. This trend will continue, so the pollution will reach Chernihiv around September 3-5 - the statement said.

According to monitoring data, the condition of the Seim River from the border with Russia to the village of Chaplyshchi in Sumy region is stabilizing.

In this area, a slight increase in dissolved oxygen in the water was recorded, a decrease in the sharp unpleasant odor and the restoration of the natural color.

Due to the fact that suspended solids settle to the bottom of the river in the water of the Sejm, artificial aeration is not possible in Sumy region, as this could lead to repeated pollution of the river - the Ministry of Environment noted.

The ministry assures that measures to improve the river will be taken, but only after determining a safe method of work and overcoming the consequences of the emergency.

It is emphasized that the State Agency of Ukraine for Water Resources, together with the State Environmental Inspectorate, is analyzing the data received from laboratories and experts around the clock and developing appropriate measures.

Recall

On August 30 , it was reportedthat the Seim River was completely polluted due to organic pollution, and that pollution began to penetrate the Desna River. Water aeration is being carried out to saturate the water with oxygen, as organic matter absorbs oxygen, which leads to fish death.

Pollution of the Desna and the Sejm: the probable cause is violations at treatment facilities in Russia