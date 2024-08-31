Pollution of the Desna and the Sejm: the probable cause is violations at treatment facilities in Russia
The first deputy head of the State Environmental Inspectorate reported on the likely cause of the pollution of the Desna and Seim rivers. In Chernihiv region, the water has already begun to be purified, but fish continue to die in the rivers.
The probable cause of the pollution of the Desna and Sejm rivers was a disruption of processes at the treatment facilities in Russia.
This was stated by the first deputy head of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Dmytro Zaruba, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Most likely, the cause of the water pollution was a violation of the processes at treatment facilities or storage facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation
According to him, the water in Chernihiv region has already begun to be purified. “There is no pollution in the Dnipro, we did not find any pollution that was detected in the Seim and Desna rivers. Today, dirty water reaches the city of Chernihiv,” Zaruba added.
Fish continue to die as a result of biological contamination of water in the rivers Seim and Desna, with 17 tons caught in nets.