Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Pollution of the Desna and the Sejm: the probable cause is violations at treatment facilities in Russia

Pollution of the Desna and the Sejm: the probable cause is violations at treatment facilities in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23054 views

The first deputy head of the State Environmental Inspectorate reported on the likely cause of the pollution of the Desna and Seim rivers. In Chernihiv region, the water has already begun to be purified, but fish continue to die in the rivers.

The probable cause of the pollution of the Desna and Sejm rivers was a disruption of processes at the treatment facilities in Russia.

This was stated by the first deputy head of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Dmytro Zaruba, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Most likely, the cause of the water pollution was a violation of the processes at treatment facilities or storage facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation

 ,” says Zaruba.

According to him, the water in Chernihiv region has already begun to be purified. “There is no pollution in the Dnipro, we did not find any pollution that was detected in the Seim and Desna rivers. Today, dirty water reaches the city of Chernihiv,” Zaruba added.

Recall

 Fish continue to die as a result of biological contamination of water in the rivers Seim and Desna, with 17 tons caught in nets. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society

