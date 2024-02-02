Orban explains why he did not block the EU's allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75927 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118763 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123410 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165482 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268171 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176928 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166875 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238107 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101088 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69299 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42183 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38322 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268171 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238107 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234964 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118763 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100608 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101035 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118150 views
Orban explains why he did not block the EU's allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24663 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban explained that he did not block the EU's allocation of 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine because EU leaders would have sent the money anyway, including the money belonging to Hungarians.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had no choice but to not block the decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, as the leaders of the European Union would have agreed to send aid to Kyiv anyway "and even money that belongs to Hungarians," Szabad Europa writes, UNN reports

Details 

Orban argues that if a deal on Ukraine had not been reached, and the Hungarian government had continued to use its veto, the situation would have been such that EU leaders would have agreed on 26 rounds of aid approvals.  The money would have been sent to Ukraine, "and even the money that belongs to Hungarians would have been taken and sent. Who would benefit from this? I am against the wall," the prime minister said.

At the same time, in the state media, Orban spoke about the adequate and strong guarantees he received from the EU. One of them is that the assistance program for Ukraine will be reviewed from time to time. 

Orban emphasized that the 50 billion euros approved for Ukraine will be spent not on weapons, but on the functioning of the Ukrainian state, as the Ukrainian economy has essentially "collapsed.

Orban also added that in his opinion, peace in Ukraine will come only if there are changes in Brussels.

 "There are voices saying that Ukrainians are fighting for us, which, in my opinion, is a complete misunderstanding," the prime minister said.

Ukraine may receive first €1.5 billion of EU aid in March - Ukraine's representative to the EU02.02.24, 12:24 • 25637 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising