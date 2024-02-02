Orban explains why he did not block the EU's allocation of 50 billion euros to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had no choice but to not block the decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, as the leaders of the European Union would have agreed to send aid to Kyiv anyway "and even money that belongs to Hungarians," Szabad Europa writes, UNN reports.

Orban argues that if a deal on Ukraine had not been reached, and the Hungarian government had continued to use its veto, the situation would have been such that EU leaders would have agreed on 26 rounds of aid approvals. The money would have been sent to Ukraine, "and even the money that belongs to Hungarians would have been taken and sent. Who would benefit from this? I am against the wall," the prime minister said.

At the same time, in the state media, Orban spoke about the adequate and strong guarantees he received from the EU. One of them is that the assistance program for Ukraine will be reviewed from time to time.

Orban emphasized that the 50 billion euros approved for Ukraine will be spent not on weapons, but on the functioning of the Ukrainian state, as the Ukrainian economy has essentially "collapsed.

Orban also added that in his opinion, peace in Ukraine will come only if there are changes in Brussels.

"There are voices saying that Ukrainians are fighting for us, which, in my opinion, is a complete misunderstanding," the prime minister said.

