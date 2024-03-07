Opendatabot: only 42% of public data is open, and the Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health are the least transparent

Ukraine is gradually increasing its Open Data Quality Index, although less than half of the data that should be public according to the law is still open. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

According to Opendatabot's rating, the most transparent institutions in Ukraine are the Verkhovna Rada, the State Judicial Administration, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The least open are the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the improvement of data quality and the growth of the Index was influenced by the publication of information on MPs, the opening of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the Register of Construction Activities, the Register of Corporate Rights of the State in the Authorized Capital of Business Companies, and the Register of Gambling Business.

At the same time, the details for paying court fees, data on taxpayers with arrears of payments to the Pension Fund, and the State Register of Intellectual Property Representatives (patent attorneys) were no longer updated or closed.

In general, less than half of the data in Ukraine is open, and the open data quality index currently stands at 42.37%. For comparison, in the second half of 2023, this figure was 37.11%. And this is much lower than before the full-scale Russian invasion, as at the beginning of 2022, the index was 57.6%.

OpenDataBot reminds that after the full-scale invasion of russia, the state closed the registers to protect information from the enemy. Some state registers, which are supposed to be public by law, still do not have full access. Oleksiy Ivankin, head of the Opendatabot project, believes that this harms the economy and creates space for manipulation.

Two years after the start of the full-scale war, the state has not yet created transparent and clear rules for open data. The closure of information as a temporary measure that is supposed to protect information from the enemy is actually creating opportunities for fraud and preventing the country's economy from developing - He said.

