Opendatabot: only 42% of public data is open, and the Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health are the least transparent

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 17538 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 57077 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43464 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 212824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191327 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176826 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 221674 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249377 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155197 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371658 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16043 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 57077 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 212824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 172758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191327 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11595 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20555 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21121 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37533 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45301 views
Opendatabot: only 42% of public data is open, and the Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health are the least transparent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21900 views

In Ukraine, only 42% of public data is open, and the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Health are the least transparent institutions according to the Open Data Quality Index.

Opendatabot: only 42% of public data is open, and the Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health are the least transparent

Ukraine is gradually increasing its Open Data Quality Index, although less than half of the data that should be public according to the law is still open. This is reported by Opendatabot, UNN reports.

Details

According to Opendatabot's rating, the most transparent institutions in Ukraine are the Verkhovna Rada, the State Judicial Administration, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The least open are the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Health.

It is noted that the improvement of data quality and the growth of the Index was influenced by the publication of information on MPs, the opening of the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the Register of Construction Activities, the Register of Corporate Rights of the State in the Authorized Capital of Business Companies, and the Register of Gambling Business.

The number of fraud cases in Ukraine reached a historic high in 2023 - Opendatabot21.02.24, 11:17 • 29384 views

At the same time, the details for paying court fees, data on taxpayers with arrears of payments to the Pension Fund, and the State Register of Intellectual Property Representatives (patent attorneys) were no longer updated or closed.

Add

In general, less than half of the data in Ukraine is open, and the open data quality index currently stands at 42.37%. For comparison, in the second half of 2023, this figure was 37.11%. And this is much lower than before the full-scale Russian invasion, as at the beginning of 2022, the index was 57.6%.

OpenDataBot reminds that after the full-scale invasion of russia, the state closed the registers to protect information from the enemy. Some state registers, which are supposed to be public by law, still do not have full access. Oleksiy Ivankin, head of the Opendatabot project, believes that this harms the economy and creates space for manipulation.

Two years after the start of the full-scale war, the state has not yet created transparent and clear rules for open data. The closure of information as a temporary measure that is supposed to protect information from the enemy is actually creating opportunities for fraud and preventing the country's economy from developing

- He said.

Recall

The tax service may lose up to 90% of criminal cases against businesses in Ukrainian courts due to lack of evidence.

Ukraine has reduced spending on lobbying in the US by more than 90% - Opendatabot04.03.24, 15:45 • 25245 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

