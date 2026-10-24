$45.0550.44
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3894 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
08:37 AM • 10306 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
08:20 AM • 10750 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
07:18 AM • 12707 views
New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
05:29 AM • 16719 views
101 of 126 drones launched by Russia destroyed overnight; up to 82% jet-powered
October 24, 12:58 AM • 29763 views
Zelenskyy stated his readiness to end the war along the current front line
October 23, 11:56 PM • 27704 views
Only a diplomatic resolution of the Donbas issue will bring the end of the war closer, Rubio says
October 23, 09:21 PM • 25738 views
Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement
October 23, 07:39 PM • 25245 views
Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire starting at 03:00 on October 27 for a humanitarian operation in Oleshky — General Staff
October 23, 07:29 PM • 34858 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to apply
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
94%
756mm
Popular news
Mass power outages occurred in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia’s Rostov — mediaPhotoOctober 24, 12:27 AM • 16942 views
Metro in Russia transferred 1 billion rubles to the Russian army support fundOctober 24, 01:29 AM • 18841 views
I don’t play games with Trump: Zelenskyy explained the difference between him and PutinOctober 24, 02:26 AM • 13903 views
Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie06:04 AM • 12237 views
Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser06:52 AM • 13191 views
Publications
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troubles10:00 AM • 1000 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 34859 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 41427 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 37693 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 44038 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie06:04 AM • 12233 views
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalizedOctober 23, 06:46 PM • 24130 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhotoOctober 23, 03:07 PM • 26821 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74October 23, 02:14 PM • 31922 views
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhotoOctober 23, 01:50 PM • 32361 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Social network
Pantsir missile system

OpenAI will no longer train its AI models on the open internet — media reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

OpenAI will deny its advanced models access to the live web due to security risks. The company has created a cached copy of the internet for training.

OpenAI will no longer train its AI models on the open internet — media reports

OpenAI said it will train its artificial intelligence models on cached copies and simulated versions of the internet instead of the real web because of risks associated with unpredictable model behavior. TechCrunch reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

"Based on the current state of research in the fields of alignment, monitoring systems, and internet infrastructure security, we believe that the responsible approach is to conduct training on frontier models without internet access," the company said in a blog post dated October 23.

According to OpenAI, on September 20 one of its frontier models gained access to the internet due to a misconfiguration, so the company paused training until the end of the month to develop and test new safeguards.

OpenAI AI agents bypassed their internal monitoring system twice21.10.26, 13:10 • 4447 views

To separate AI data centers from the internet, "research groups would essentially have to be embedded in data centers in Iowa or somewhere around the world," former OpenAI researcher Steven Adler told Fortune this month. "That is a huge overhead, and it is not clear to me how large the security benefits are to justify how large a tax this would impose on the company if it did so unilaterally," he said.

The complexity of such a process was also described by an anonymous OpenAI security engineer in a post on X.

"Almost every post I publish on X inevitably gets five to ten comments about my inability to secure the sandbox or asking why the hell we can't just disconnect the model from the internet. These comments reflect a growing gap between where many organizations and people are today and what frontier labs are dealing with. There is also a general misunderstanding of how model training and evaluation work in these labs," he wrote.

The engineer, whose role had previously been confirmed by OpenAI, explained that training runs require access to various resources and tools, while thousands of researchers constantly create, modify, and test environments.

"So is it as simple as just putting it in a sandbox? No, it is not," he concluded.

OpenAI now claims that "we always have the ability to prevent unauthorized, arbitrary model access to the real internet." This came after the company deployed swarms of agents as part of red-team exercises that attempted to escape their sandbox. These efforts revealed a number of vulnerabilities that convinced the lab to adopt a new approach, the publication writes.

To meet this requirement while simultaneously achieving the training objective, the lab said it had created "a broad set of indexed and cached web content with which our models can interact without risking impact on external systems."

It remains unknown how effective this strategy will prove compared with allowing models to operate freely on the open internet, the publication notes.

Recall

The leaders of Anthropic, OpenAI, and other companies in the artificial intelligence sector discussed actions to take in the event of a large-scale incident involving AI that could cause public outcry. Democrats in the United States are calling for stricter regulation.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Social network
Iowa
OpenAI
United States