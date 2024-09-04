Only 4 countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the necessary long-range weapons - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives. Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports .

Details

We need permission to use long-range weapons from the countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them. And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all countries of the world. It depends on very specific countries: The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Today, only these four countries either provide or are able to provide the long-range weapons that can help us push Russia out of our territory and help us save the lives of civilians in all cities. Our strength in solving these problems depends on these four countries - Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.