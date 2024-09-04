Only 4 countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the necessary long-range weapons - Zelensky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128947 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211546 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160313 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156950 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144698 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205452 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193295 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105186 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 94343 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 69126 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104239 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101038 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 55210 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207628 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 32196 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 46836 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153222 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152302 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156280 views
Actual
Only 4 countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with the necessary long-range weapons - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34599 views

The President of Ukraine said that only the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are capable of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons to drive out Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for permission from these countries to use them.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today only four countries provide or are able to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons that can help drive Russia out of Ukrainian territory and save civilian lives. Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, UNN reports .

Details

We need permission to use long-range weapons from the countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them. And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all countries of the world. It depends on very specific countries: The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Today, only these four countries either provide or are able to provide the long-range weapons that can help us push Russia out of our territory and help us save the lives of civilians in all cities. Our strength in solving these problems depends on these four countries

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising