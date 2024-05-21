ukenru
On the portal "Diya" there is an opportunity to submit an application to the International Register of losses

On the portal "Diya" there is an opportunity to submit an application to the International Register of losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14348 views

Ukrainians whose homes were affected by Russian aggression can now report damaged or destroyed property to the International Register of losses on the Diya portal.

From now on, the web version of Diya" also has the opportunity to submit an application to the International Register of losses regarding property damaged by Russian troops. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details 

Your home has suffered from Russian aggression-submit an application to the International Register of losses through the action and speed up the launch of the compensation mechanism. The service is now available both in the app and on the Diya portal

Fedorov declared. 

He stressed that the data from the Register will become the basis for future reparations that Russia must pay for all destruction and crimes.

An application to the International Register of Losses can be submitted through Diia: video instructions02.04.24, 13:52 • 28379 views

Now the service is available for Ukrainians who have a Certificate of damaged property from local authorities. For the most part, these are people who applied for restoration in action. Subsequently, you will be able to submit an application to the International Register of losses without an act, in particular, if the housing is located in the temporarily occupied territories or in a war zone

Fedorov added. 

Recall

On April 2, Ukraine officially launched The International Register of losses for Ukraine (RD4U) to submit applications for documenting losses from Russian aggression, which will serve as the basis for submitting applications for compensation.

MP: 6 to 8 million applications for compensation may be submitted to the Register of Losses02.04.24, 12:20 • 24025 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyEconomy
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

