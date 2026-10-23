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On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2580 views

Tomorrow, hourly outages of 1–2 groups will be introduced for all consumers in Ukraine. The restrictions are related to Russia’s attacks on energy facilities.

On October 24, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine — how many groups will be without electricity

Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 2 queues will be without power, reports UNN.

How consumption restriction measures will be applied:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry; 

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 1 to 2 queues).

Ukrenergo reported that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

When power is restored according to the schedule, please use electricity sparingly 

- the company concluded.

The maximum exemption level for the energy sector and defense industry will no longer be 100% — when the new rules will be introduced23.10.26, 18:08 • 9852 views

Antonina Tumanova

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