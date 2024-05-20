On May 21, President Raisi and members of the delegation killed in the plane crash will be buried in Iran

On May 21, Iran will bury President Ibrahim Raisi and all those who accompanied him and died in the plane crash with him. UNN writes about this with reference to the BBC.

Details

Iran has declared five days of national mourning in connection with the death of the president and those accompanying him. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences.

The funeral of all those killed in the accident will be held in Tabriz on Tuesday, May 21

Recall

The plane crash killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as well as the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rahmati and the ayatollah of Tabriz Province Ali Hashim.

The helicopter carrying President Raisi and the delegation accompanying him crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, located in the province of East Azerbaijan.

Vice President Mohammed Mohber will act as interim president. No later than 50 days after the president's death, new elections are to be announced in the country.

