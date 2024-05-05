On Easter night, 25 reports of various offenses were recorded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97471 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110351 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153043 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156817 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252819 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174691 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165854 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148406 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31443 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28024 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34941 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28260 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225486 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76067 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114274 views
On Easter night, 25 reports of various offenses were recorded

On Easter night, 25 reports of various offenses were recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24534 views

On Easter, the police recorded only 25 offenses, mostly administrative, and about 300 people were taken to police stations for violating the curfew, while services were held in compliance with the restrictions.

On the night of Easter, only 25 reports to the police about the commission of certain offenses were recorded. Most of the reports were related to administrative violations. There were also calls related to people who decided to come to church while drunk or driving while intoxicated. Law enforcement officers also took about 300 people to police stations for violating the curfew. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the Deputy Head of the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police Anatoly Seredynsky, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

In fact, our citizens were quite polite this time, complying with all the restrictions related to curfews and minimizing the number of people in crowded places. Yes, we did record more than a million people attending churches in the evening and night services. However, these services were held in compliance with the curfew, meaning that people were given the opportunity to get to the church, and accordingly, on May 4 and today, by 11 o'clock, we recorded only 25 reports to the police about the commission of certain offenses

- Seredynsky said.

He added that most appeals are related to administrative violations.

They are related to people who decided to come to church while drunk or driving a vehicle while intoxicated. The rest of the violations were minor. We can say that we have two unfortunate cases of damage to religious buildings related to rocket fire. These were in Dnipropetrovs'k and Odesa regions. As for the curfew, we invited about 300 citizens to the police that night to establish all the circumstances of why this happened

 ," Seredynsky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising