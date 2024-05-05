On Easter night, 25 reports of various offenses were recorded

On the night of Easter, only 25 reports to the police about the commission of certain offenses were recorded. Most of the reports were related to administrative violations. There were also calls related to people who decided to come to church while drunk or driving while intoxicated. Law enforcement officers also took about 300 people to police stations for violating the curfew. This was reported on the air of the telethon by the Deputy Head of the Department of Preventive Activities of the National Police Anatoly Seredynsky, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In fact, our citizens were quite polite this time, complying with all the restrictions related to curfews and minimizing the number of people in crowded places. Yes, we did record more than a million people attending churches in the evening and night services. However, these services were held in compliance with the curfew, meaning that people were given the opportunity to get to the church, and accordingly, on May 4 and today, by 11 o'clock, we recorded only 25 reports to the police about the commission of certain offenses - Seredynsky said.

He added that most appeals are related to administrative violations.

They are related to people who decided to come to church while drunk or driving a vehicle while intoxicated. The rest of the violations were minor. We can say that we have two unfortunate cases of damage to religious buildings related to rocket fire. These were in Dnipropetrovs'k and Odesa regions. As for the curfew, we invited about 300 citizens to the police that night to establish all the circumstances of why this happened ," Seredynsky added.

