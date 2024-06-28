$41.340.03
Syrsky on Constitution Day calls to join the ranks of the Armed Forces: we must not forget about our duties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110011 views

On the Constitution Day of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called on citizens to join the Armed Forces, reminding them that the Constitution imposes duties on citizens.

Syrsky on Constitution Day calls to join the ranks of the Armed Forces: we must not forget about our duties

On the Constitution Day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reminded that the Basic Law provides not only rights and freedoms, but also duties, and called on all citizens to join the ranks of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

"The Constitution provides not only for rights and freedoms, but also imposes duties on every citizen of Ukraine!" - Syrsky said in a Telegram message congratulating Ukraine on Constitution Day.

He reminded that Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that it is the duty of Ukrainian citizens to protect the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and to honor its state symbols. "This article of the Constitution of Ukraine is particularly symbolic and important now, in the time of full-scale Russian aggression," noted the Chief of Staff.

"While honoring our rights, we must not forget our responsibilities. No one but us will protect Ukraine! Therefore, I urge all citizens to join the ranks of the Defense Forces! I believe we will win! Our strength is in unity! Happy Constitution Day of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" wrote Syrsky.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
