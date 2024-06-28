$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 82488 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 91532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229239 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140979 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367573 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181424 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149458 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197806 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelensky on Constitution Day: Every day of resistance is a struggle not only for territories, but above all for human rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20429 views

Every day of resistance is a struggle not only for territory, but above all for human rights, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attacking the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians every day.

Zelensky on Constitution Day: Every day of resistance is a struggle not only for territories, but above all for human rights

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attacking the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians every day. However, millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to the defense of Ukraine - the most important function of the state and the cause of the entire Ukrainian people, which is enshrined in the Constitution. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on the occasion of the Constitution Day, UNN reports

The first word of the first article of our Constitution is "Ukraine". And from the very first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. Everyone who thought not about themselves first, who understands that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore. Article 17 of the Constitution. The defense of Ukraine is the most important function of the state and the business of the entire Ukrainian people. Millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to this every day

- the President said.

Zelenskyy pointed out that Putin strikes not only at Ukrainian soil. Every day he attacks the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians. He is shooting and killing our rights, he is attacking the inalienable right to life, development, prosperity, and the right to make our own choices. "All the rights of our children. All the rights of our people guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. The right of all our people and our country is the right to peace," the Head of State emphasized.

Therefore, as Zelensky emphasized, every day of our resistance is "a struggle not only for our sovereign territories, but above all for our sovereign rights, for our human rights. The principles by which we lived before the war. And by which we will live after the victory. As citizens of Ukraine. Independent, free, successful. Ukraine is a part of united Europe, a part of the global world," the President summarized.

Today is the Constitution Day of Ukraine: history of adoption, interesting facts28.06.24, 06:39 • 17671 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
