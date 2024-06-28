Zelensky on Constitution Day: Every day of resistance is a struggle not only for territories, but above all for human rights

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attacking the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians every day. However, millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to the defense of Ukraine - the most important function of the state and the cause of the entire Ukrainian people, which is enshrined in the Constitution. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on the occasion of the Constitution Day, UNN reports .

The first word of the first article of our Constitution is "Ukraine". And from the very first minutes of the war, millions of people proved that Ukraine really comes first for them. Everyone who thought not about themselves first, who understands that in times of war, a key duty comes to the fore. Article 17 of the Constitution. The defense of Ukraine is the most important function of the state and the business of the entire Ukrainian people. Millions of Ukrainians prove their commitment to this every day - the President said.

Zelenskyy pointed out that Putin strikes not only at Ukrainian soil. Every day he attacks the constitutional freedoms of Ukrainians. He is shooting and killing our rights, he is attacking the inalienable right to life, development, prosperity, and the right to make our own choices. "All the rights of our children. All the rights of our people guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. The right of all our people and our country is the right to peace," the Head of State emphasized.

Therefore, as Zelensky emphasized, every day of our resistance is "a struggle not only for our sovereign territories, but above all for our sovereign rights, for our human rights. The principles by which we lived before the war. And by which we will live after the victory. As citizens of Ukraine. Independent, free, successful. Ukraine is a part of united Europe, a part of the global world," the President summarized.

