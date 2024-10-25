Ombudsperson: Qatar helped to obtain lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners
Ombudsman Lubinets met with the Minister of Qatar on humanitarian issues. Agreements were reached on lists of missing persons, letters of prisoners and assistance to civilians.
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported that he had received lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners of war through Qatar, and the possibility of speeding up the exchange of prisoners of war was discussed, UNN reports.
Details
The Ombudsman noted that in Qatar he met with Lolwa Rashid Al Khater, Minister for International Cooperation at the Qatari Foreign Ministry.
Thanks to the efforts of our main intermediary, through Qatar I was able to obtain lists of missing soldiers, as well as letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war to their families, and discuss the possibility of speeding up the exchange of prisoners of war
In addition, he said, they managed to work out agreements to provide assistance to civilians in difficult life situations, including assistance in restoring personal documents.
"I thank the State of Qatar for its mediation efforts in resolving humanitarian issues," the Ombudsperson emphasized.
Addendum
Qatar acts as an intermediary in the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.
