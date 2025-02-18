Ombudsman: Elderly people were tied to beds with ropes and locked in rooms in a private boarding house

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37365 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66813 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100628 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112846 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152114 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64710 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108789 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78781 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43976 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103040 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152114 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142877 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32020 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 71454 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133833 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135707 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164037 views
Ombudsman: Elderly people were tied to beds with ropes and locked in rooms in a private boarding house

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46553 views

In the boarding house “Ray of Life”, people were found to be tied to their beds and locked in their rooms. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported gross human rights violations and sent an appeal to the police.

An inspection of the private boarding house "Ray of Life" in the Khmelnytsky region revealed gross human rights violations. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the regional group of the National Preventive Mechanism made a second visit to the institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

The inspection revealed gross human rights violations, in particular:

  • Ill-treatment. 4 elderly people were tied to the beds with ropes by their arms and legs. According to the wards, this is done to prevent them from leaving the room.
    •  Violation of liberty and security of person. The rooms were locked from the outside, and 5 people with mental disorders were found in a closed room.
      • Poor living conditions. Walls with mold, rooms in need of repair, lack of furniture.
        • Lack of privacy. Bedridden patients are not provided with proper conditions for sanitary and hygienic procedures.

          I immediately sent a report to the police for further response. The business entity will also receive official recommendations to eliminate the identified violations and prevent their recurrence,

          - the Ombudsman noted.
          Image

          Recall

          Numerous violations with unsatisfactory living conditions for patients were found in the Turya-Remeta psychoneurological boarding school in the Zakarpattia region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

          Lilia Podolyak

          SocietyCrimes and emergencies
          verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
          ukraineUkraine

