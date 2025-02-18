Ombudsman: Elderly people were tied to beds with ropes and locked in rooms in a private boarding house

An inspection of the private boarding house "Ray of Life" in the Khmelnytsky region revealed gross human rights violations. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the regional group of the National Preventive Mechanism made a second visit to the institution in Kamianets-Podilskyi.

The inspection revealed gross human rights violations, in particular:

Ill-treatment. 4 elderly people were tied to the beds with ropes by their arms and legs. According to the wards, this is done to prevent them from leaving the room.

Violation of liberty and security of person. The rooms were locked from the outside, and 5 people with mental disorders were found in a closed room.

Poor living conditions. Walls with mold, rooms in need of repair, lack of furniture.

Lack of privacy. Bedridden patients are not provided with proper conditions for sanitary and hygienic procedures.

I immediately sent a report to the police for further response. The business entity will also receive official recommendations to eliminate the identified violations and prevent their recurrence, - the Ombudsman noted.

Recall

Numerous violations with unsatisfactory living conditions for patients were found in the Turya-Remeta psychoneurological boarding school in the Zakarpattia region. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.