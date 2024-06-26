Olympic Games 2024: analysts predict that the United States will become the leader in the number of medals

The US national team has every chance to win the most medals at the Olympic Games in Paris, which will open in a month. This is stated in the forecast from Nielsen Gracenote Sports, reports Associated Press, writes UNN.

The main intrigue is that the Americans can also top the list of gold medal winners in competition with China.

According to forecasts, the United States will receive 123 medals in its piggy bank: 37 gold, 34 silver and 52 bronze. But China is predicted to win 87 medals, including 36 gold, 29 silver and 22 bronze.

In general, the top ten leaders of the 2024 Olympics look like this: Great Britain (62-14), France (56-29), Australia (48-13), Japan (46-12), Italy (46-11), Germany (37). -10), Netherlands (34-17), South Korea (29-8).

Analysts also expect that France will be able to get several dozen medals, because the host countries always get a large number of victories.

Russian and Belarusian athletes also became an unknown factor for the forecast. for the past two years, they have been absent from most international competitions due to the war in Ukraine. Gracenote acknowledges that it is still unclear how many will participate, and their impact is difficult to account for in the forecast .

