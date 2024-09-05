Olga Stefanishyna appointed Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Olha Stefanishyna to the post of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports .

"253 MPs voted in favor of the appointment of Olga Stefanishyna.

Additionally

Stefanishyna became Deputy Prime Minister in 2020. Prior to that, in 2017, Stefanishyna headed the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Cabinet of Ministers. Later, she became Deputy Prime Minister. From 2010 to 2015, she worked at the Ministry of Justice, first as Deputy Director and later as Director of the Department of International Law/Department of European Integration.

Interestingly, in 2019, Stefanishyna ran for parliament on the list of Hroisman's Ukrainian Strategy (she did not make it to parliament). And now she is a member of the Servant of the People party.

Recall

Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna.