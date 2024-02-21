Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise can determine exactly from which carrier at sea the enemy launches "Kalibr" at Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer
March 1, 06:11 PM

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31395 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out
March 1, 06:23 PM

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27962 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for
March 1, 07:32 PM

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34903 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28198 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225484 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97431 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76060 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114274 views
Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise can determine exactly from which carrier at sea the enemy launches "Kalibr" at Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise can determine exactly from which carrier at sea the enemy launches "Kalibr" at Ukraine - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25949 views

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise can determine exactly which Russian ship fired the Kalibr missiles at Ukraine on a given day.

Specialists of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise can accurately determine the carrier used by the enemy to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukraine on a given day. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an interview with the Evening Kyiv newspaper, UNN reports.

According to the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, this is necessary so that Ukrainian law enforcement officers can serve a notice of suspicion to the commander who gave the criminal order to launch missiles at Ukraine.

"The occupiers are attacking with Kalibr less and less, because our defenders have cleared the Black Sea of Russian boats. By the way, our experts can determine exactly where the missile was fired from - from a ship or submarine, as well as calculate which vessel and under what command. This is so that law enforcement agencies know exactly who to notify of suspicion," Ruvin said.

He reminded that Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise is currently the only one in Ukraine who can decrypt black boxes from downed occupiers' airplanes and helicopters.

"In particular, we have identified the aircraft that bombed the TV tower in Kharkiv on March 6, 2022, and the airfield from which it took off. The Russian Su-34 bomber was shot down by our defenders, and the pilot managed to eject. He was detained and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Then the Russian pilot was exchanged for many Ukrainian prisoners of war," said the Director of KFI.

He added that documenting Russian war crimes and identifying those who shot and killed Ukrainians is necessary for the International Criminal Court, with whose prosecutors we are in constant contact.

"We also identify tank crew members involved in war crimes. All their cell phone conversations with relatives are not a secret for us.

During the occupation of the Kyiv region, many street surveillance cameras continued to work offline. We analyzed the footage and identified Russian murderers, robbers and rapists. We know where they live in Russia. No one will be able to hide. Sooner or later, all these bastards will be held accountable for every death they caused," Ruvin summarized.

Oleksandr Ruvin: In 2023, Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise conducted 30 thousand examinations on the facts of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which will become evidence for the International Criminal Court22.12.23, 12:17 • 420372 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarCrimes and emergencies
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

