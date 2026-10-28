Old aviation — new possibilities: “MS AVIA-GRADE” explained the role of helicopter modernization

The high cost of developing and procuring new aircraft worldwide is prompting the aviation industry to seek ways to use existing equipment more efficiently. One such way is modernization, which makes it possible to combine time-tested designs with modern equipment and technologies. UNN asked Oleksandr Nahapetyan, Deputy Director for Airworthiness at MS AVIA-GRADE, what determines the possibilities for such an upgrade.

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Aviation is an industry that requires significant financial and time resources to renew its technical fleet. Creating a new aircraft or helicopter model is a highly complex process that can take years. Therefore, alongside the development of new aircraft, the modernization of those already in service plays an important role.

The age of an aircraft or helicopter alone does not always determine how effectively it can be used. The condition of the structure, remaining service life, availability of spare parts, maintainability, and compliance with current requirements are all important.

The modernization of existing aviation equipment is now one of the key trends in the global aviation industry and military affairs. Against the backdrop of the rapidly increasing cost of developing and procuring new aircraft, upgrading time-tested platforms is becoming the most economically beneficial solution. An aircraft or helicopter may have been built decades ago, yet its airframe often has an enormous strength reserve. That is why completely scrapping equipment because of moral obsolescence is an unjustified waste - Oleksandr Nahapetyan said.

From repairs to comprehensive upgrades

Modernization is often perceived as replacing outdated parts or installing new equipment. In reality, it is a comprehensive process that usually begins with a major overhaul and restoration of the service life of the fuselage and main load-bearing elements.

The greatest changes affect the machine's "internal content"—outdated analog instruments are replaced with modern digital avionics. The installation of a "glass cockpit" concept with multifunctional displays radically improves ergonomics and reduces the workload on the crew - the Deputy Director for Airworthiness explained.

Depending on the aircraft's purpose, navigation systems, satellite communications, and night-vision equipment may also be upgraded, making it possible to carry out missions around the clock in all weather conditions.

Mi-8 as an example of the long-term operation of an aviation platform

One example of a platform that remains widespread in various countries around the world is the Mi-8 family of helicopters.

Developed back in the last century, this mass-produced helicopter remains an indispensable workhorse in dozens of countries thanks to continuous improvements - Oleksandr Nahapetyan said.

The long-term operation of the Mi-8 family has been accompanied by the emergence of various modifications that differ in equipment and technical solutions.

For example, modern Mi-8MSB modifications receive more powerful engines with an electronic control system, which significantly improves flight performance in high-altitude and hot conditions. Thanks to the installation of modern Western or advanced domestic protection systems, the old transport helicopter becomes resistant to the latest man-portable surface-to-air missile systems.

Such changes make it possible to adapt the helicopter for both civil transport and complex search-and-rescue or airborne missions.

The modernization of other types of aviation equipment, including Mi-24 helicopters, may also involve upgrading onboard equipment and individual systems. The scope of the changes is determined by the technical condition of the specific aircraft, its design features, and the requirements for its further operation.

No less illustrative is the story of modernizing the Mi-24 attack helicopter, known for its unique concept. Despite the platform's considerable age, its thorough modernization allows it to compete confidently with newer examples of attack aircraft. Modern avionics, guidance systems, and onboard defense systems enable the "old platform" to perform missions under modern combat conditions - explained at “MS AVIA-GRADE.”

The balance between technology and economic feasibility

Of course, modernization cannot always replace the procurement of new equipment. However, in cases where the aircraft's technical condition and the scope of work required make it possible, it can become a way to extend its service life and use available resources more efficiently.

Updating equipment makes it possible to maintain high defense capability and logistical potential without astronomical costs. Extending the relevance of old aircraft and helicopters is not merely a compromise, but a sober and pragmatic calculation. By investing in new technologies, aviation gains a second life and remains in service for many more decades - emphasized Oleksandr Nahapetian.

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