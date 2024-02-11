Oil slick spreads to 15 kilometers in Trinidad and Tobago

After a mysterious shipwreck in the Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago, a large oil slick has formed along at least 15 kilometers. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Authorities reported that the oil is spreading around the island of Tobago, threatening a coral reef and several beaches popular with tourists.

The accident occurred when the ship capsized off the southern coast of Tobago on Wednesday. The ship was flying an unknown flag and had not sent any warning signals.

According to reports, the crew has not been found.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that more than a thousand volunteers are working to clean the beaches of oil.