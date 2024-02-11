Oil slick spreads to 15 kilometers in Trinidad and Tobago

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75579 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118707 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268139 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176921 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166871 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238084 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101051 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69004 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41895 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38067 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51410 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248855 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234941 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118707 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100595 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101024 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117517 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118140 views
Oil slick spreads to 15 kilometers in Trinidad and Tobago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100650 views

After a mysterious shipwreck off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago, an oil spill of at least 15 km in length has occurred, threatening coral reefs and beaches.

After a mysterious shipwreck in the Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago, a large oil slick has formed along at least 15 kilometers. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

After a mysterious shipwreck off the coast of the Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago, an oil slick of at least 15 kilometers has formed.

Authorities reported that the oil is spreading around the island of Tobago, threatening a coral reef and several beaches popular with tourists.

The accident occurred when the ship capsized off the southern coast of Tobago on Wednesday. The ship was flying an unknown flag and had not sent any warning signals.

According to reports, the crew has not been found.

Add

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that more than a thousand volunteers are working to clean the beaches of oil.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
bildBild

